Saturday 23 November 2024

BioArctic's new collaboration with Eisai on BAN2401

Pharmaceutical
17 December 2019
bioarctic_large

Sweden’s BioArctic (Nasdaq: Stockholm: BIO B) has initiated a research collaboration with Japan Eisai (TYO: 4523) aimed at further studying the unique profile of the investigational drug candidate BAN2401.

The research collaboration with Eisai is in addition to the existing development and commercialization agreement for BAN2401. This new research collaboration is intended to further characterize the unique binding profile of BAN2401.

"We welcome the opportunity to join forces with Eisai in this initiative to generate additional knowledge about the unique properties of BAN2401. This may increase the understanding of the link between BAN2401's mechanism of action and the encouraging results achieved in the Phase IIb study in early Alzheimer's disease," commented BioArctic's chief executive, Gunilla Osswald.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF — BioArctic extends antibody collaboration with Uppsala University
14 May 2018
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Eisai launches Fycompa in China
6 January 2020
Biotechnology
BioArctic inks deal with AbbVie for Parkinson's disease research
20 September 2016
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 22, 2022
24 April 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze