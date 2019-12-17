BioArctic's new collaboration with Eisai on BAN2401

Sweden’s BioArctic (Nasdaq: Stockholm: BIO B) has initiated a research collaboration with Japan Eisai (TYO: 4523) aimed at further studying the unique profile of the investigational drug candidate BAN2401.

The research collaboration with Eisai is in addition to the existing development and commercialization agreement for BAN2401. This new research collaboration is intended to further characterize the unique binding profile of BAN2401.

"We welcome the opportunity to join forces with Eisai in this initiative to generate additional knowledge about the unique properties of BAN2401. This may increase the understanding of the link between BAN2401's mechanism of action and the encouraging results achieved in the Phase IIb study in early Alzheimer's disease," commented BioArctic's chief executive, Gunilla Osswald.