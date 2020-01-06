BRIEF—Eisai launches Fycompa in China

Japan’s Eisai has launched Fycompa (perampanel) in China, for use in the adjunctive treatment of certain people with partial-onset seizures. The therapy was approved by the Chinese regulator in mid October.

In China, it is estimated that there are approximately 9 million people with epilepsy, approximately 60% of whom are affected by partial-onset seizures. About 40% of those patients require adjunctive treatment.

Fycompa has been approved in over 65 countries around the world in this indication. Eisai considers neurology, including epilepsy, to be a key therapeutic area of focus.