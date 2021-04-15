AbCellera and Empirico collaboration

Canada’s AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) has entered into a strategic multi-target discovery collaboration with USA-based biotech firm Empirico.
Through each company’s proprietary technologies, the multi-target collaboration leverages hyper-scale datasets, machine learning, and advanced computation to both identify high-value, genetically-validated drug targets and discover novel therapeutic antibodies. Empirico will use its Precision Insights Platform, a human genetics-focused discovery platform, to select up to five therapeutic targets. AbCellera will use its AI-powered antibody discovery technology to search and analyze natural immune responses to identify antibodies with the desired therapeutic properties against the selected targets.
Under the terms of the agreement, Empirico will have the rights to develop and commercialize novel antibodies resulting from the collaboration. AbCellera will receive research payments and is eligible to receive downstream clinical and commercial milestone payments and royalties on net sales of products from Empirico. No further financial terms were revealed.
