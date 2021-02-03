Wednesday 19 November 2025

Abingworth raises $465 million for new life sciences fund

Biotechnology
3 February 2021
money_drugs_scales_large-1-

Life sciences investment group Abingworth has announced the final closing of its latest transatlantic venture fund, Abingworth Bioventures 8 (ABV 8) at $465 million. ABV 8, which is Abingworth’s 13th life sciences fund, exceeded its target of $375 million and closed at its hard cap.

ABV 8 will target companies developing innovative therapeutics with potential to significantly improve human health. As with previous funds, ABV 8 will invest in opportunities in the USA, UK and Continental Europe.

ABV 8 will invest broadly across multiple stages including seed and early stage, development-stage companies, including VIPEs (Venture Investments in Public Equities), and Clinical Co-development opportunities. Total investment size per company will typically range from $15 million to $30 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Merck sells rights to Berger's disease candidate
9 November 2020
Biotechnology
GammaDelta Therapeutics raises seed funding from Abingworth
16 September 2016
Pharmaceutical
Abingworth raises $105 million for first dedicated clinical co-development fund
21 January 2016
Biotechnology
UAE investment a boost for UK life sciences
24 March 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze