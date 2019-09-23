Abrupt leadership changes at Akcea Therapeutics

In a surprise change of leadership at Akcea Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AKCA), Paula Soteropoulos, chief executive, Sarah Boyce, president, and Jeff Goldberg, chief operating officer, have all resigned with immediate effect.

Ms Soteropoulos and Ms Boyce have also resigned from the company’s board of directors, and the company has appointed board member Damien McDevitt as interim chief executive officer.

Akcea, a majority-owned affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases, and markets Tegesdi (inotersen) and Waylivra (volanesorsen).