AcadeMab develops therapy for COVID-19 Omicron variant with potent neutralizing efficacy

30 May 2022
Taiwanese biotech firm AcadeMab has broken new ground in the development of immunotherapies through the development of a potentially life-saving monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) for COVID-19 patients using single B cell technology, shows the best neutralization ability (IC50 = 11.4 and 4.3 ng/ml) in both Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2 respectively.

AcadeMab's treatment specifically targets the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant - currently the most common strain of COVID infections around the world.

"In a world ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic with rapidly mutating variants emerging ever so often, it is a race for the scientific community to develop new therapies in a timely manner. We are excited to announce that our research and development efforts have paid off at a fast pace with our single B cell technology that's shown neutralizing efficacy against the world's most common and deadly Omicron variant," said Dr Juz-Hsiang Chiu, AcadeMab chief executive.

