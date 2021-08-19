Sunday 24 November 2024

Adagene inks third clinical trial collaboration with Merck

Biotechnology
19 August 2021
keytruda_large-1--1

Shares of China-headquartered Adagene (Nasdaq: ADAG) were down 3.9% at $17.10 in early trading, despite the company today announcing that it has entered into a third clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK).

The agreement includes an open-label, dose escalation and expansion clinical study of ADG106 in combination with Merck’s blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in advanced or metastatic solid and/or hematological malignancies (ADG106-P2001/KEYNOTE-D12). This clinical study builds on the promising monotherapy and combination therapy data from a Phase I trial of ADG106. Engineered using Adagene’s proprietary NEObody platform technology, ADG106 is a fully human, ligand-blocking, agonistic anti-CD137 immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody (MAb), said Adagene.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Merck in a third clinical collaboration that now combines our anti-CD137 agonist, ADG106, with Keytruda,” said Peter Luo, co-founder, chief executive and chairman of Adagene.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Expanded Keytruda indication in EU and first for pediatric patients
17 March 2021
Biotechnology
Half price Keytruda now available in China
20 September 2018
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—ADC and Adagene enter into collaboration
24 April 2019
Biotechnology
Adagene and Sanofi to 'chase miracles' in I-O deal worth up to $2.5 billion
2 March 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze