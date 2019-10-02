First-line lung cancer approval for Keytruda in China

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) has been approved in China for first-line treatment of certain patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express PD-L1.

The approval makes the Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) drug the first anti-PD-1 therapy to be approved as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy in the first-line setting for NSCLC in China.

This new indication was granted full approval based on the overall survival findings from the Phase III KEYNOTE-042 trial, including data from an extension of the global study in Chinese patients.