Keytruda and Lenvima combination first simultaneous approval spanning Pacific

Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Eisai’s (TYO: 4523) Lenvima (lenvatinib mesylate) have clocked up two notable milestones.

They are the first combination of an anti-PD-1 therapy and a kinase inhibitor to be approved for advanced endometrial carcinoma in the USA, in what is also a pioneering approval for another reason.

The combination is also the first approval under a new program initiated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which has meant simultaneous review decisions in the USA, Canada and Australia.