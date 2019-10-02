Saturday 23 November 2024

Letter serves as warning for refusing FDA inspections

Generics
2 October 2019
fda-big

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a letter warning a Chinese company about the potential impact of its refusal to undergo an inspection of its drug product testing facility.

The agency wrote to Shanghai Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry, which is listed as a contract testing laboratory providing active pharmaceutical ingredient characterization and/or identification testing to support multiple abbreviated new drug applications, on August 29.

In the letter, the FDA raises the company’s failure to accept a planned surveillance and pre-approval inspection of its premises at the end of last year. Under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, such a refusal leads to a firm’s drugs being deemed adulterated.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA issues CRL for PT010 filing in COPD
1 October 2019
Biotechnology
First-line lung cancer approval for Keytruda in China
2 October 2019
Generics
Eisai and Nichi-Iko join forces on generics for the China market
30 September 2019
Generics
Strides gets US FDA inspection nod for manufacturing site in Florida
21 January 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze