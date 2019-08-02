Saturday 23 November 2024

Added indication for Maviret in Europe

Biotechnology
2 August 2019
ema_big

The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Maviret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) to shorten once-daily treatment duration from 12 to eight weeks in treatment-naïve, compensated cirrhotic, chronic hepatitis C (HCV) patients with genotype (GT)1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 infection, the drug’s maker, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today.

An analysis from the same clinical trial evaluating Maviret as an eight-week, once-daily treatment option for treatment-naïve, compensated cirrhotic, GT3 HCV patients is ongoing. Maviret in Maviret is also currently approved as an eight-week, pan-genotypic (GT1-6) treatment for treatment-naïve patients without cirrhosis.

"Maviret in has already had a significant impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people affected by chronic HCV, and with this approval, we are one step closer to providing more HCV patients with an option to treat their chronic disease with a once-daily, 8-week regimen," said Dr Janet Hammond, vice president, general medicine and virology therapeutic area, AbbVie.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—EC approval for shorter Maviret treatment duration
6 March 2020
Biotechnology
Biktarvy gains European approval
25 June 2018
Biotechnology
Japanese approval completes the set for Maviret in major markets
27 September 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze