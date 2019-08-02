The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Maviret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) to shorten once-daily treatment duration from 12 to eight weeks in treatment-naïve, compensated cirrhotic, chronic hepatitis C (HCV) patients with genotype (GT)1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 infection, the drug’s maker, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today.
An analysis from the same clinical trial evaluating Maviret as an eight-week, once-daily treatment option for treatment-naïve, compensated cirrhotic, GT3 HCV patients is ongoing. Maviret in Maviret is also currently approved as an eight-week, pan-genotypic (GT1-6) treatment for treatment-naïve patients without cirrhosis.
"Maviret in has already had a significant impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people affected by chronic HCV, and with this approval, we are one step closer to providing more HCV patients with an option to treat their chronic disease with a once-daily, 8-week regimen," said Dr Janet Hammond, vice president, general medicine and virology therapeutic area, AbbVie.
