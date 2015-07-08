Sunday 24 November 2024

Advaxis appoints Shelonitda Rosa as president of clinical development

Biotechnology
8 July 2015
Oncology immunotherapy specialist Advaxis (Nasdaq: ADXS) has appointed Shelonitda Rose as vice president of clinical development.

She brings more than 15 years of oncology and hematology clinical research. Dr Rose will oversee clinical development programs for the company’s Lm Technology platform. Most recently she served as director of oncology clinical research for pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK). Dr Rose designed, authored and executed clinical studies and developed the hematology strategy.

Daniel O’Connor, president and chief executive of Advaxis, said: "Within the past year, Advaxis has made steps to continue to strengthen our immunotherapy platform, requiring someone with Shelonitda's clinical expertise to manage our clinical development. She brings a wealth of experience monitoring clinical studies and has prior operational experience with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), an agent we are exploring in combination with our immunotherapy candidate, ADXS-PSA. Her experience will be essential as we progress our combination studies and expand our clinical development program."

