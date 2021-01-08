Affinivax gets $226 million to advance novel MAPS vaccine pipeline

US biotech Affinivax, which is pioneering the development of a novel class of vaccines with its MAPS (Multiple Antigen Presenting System) platform, today said it has closed a $226 million Series C financing, co-led by new investors Rock Springs Capital and Foresite Capital.

“We are very pleased to welcome Rock Springs Capital, Foresite Capital, and this high-quality group of new investors to Affinivax who share our bold and global vision for the company,” said Steven Brugger, chief executive of Affinivax., noting: “In addition to recognizing what we have already accomplished in advancing our MAPS platform to clinical validation, their strong commitment will support our aim to advance a new class of vaccines to protect children and adults against many challenging and resistant infectious diseases.”

Proceeds from the Series C financing will be used to continue advancing the company’s MAPS vaccine pipeline for a range of infectious diseases, including its lead pneumococcal vaccine candidates and first-in-class vaccine candidates targeting healthcare-associated infections where previous vaccine approaches have not been successful.