Saturday 23 November 2024

Agenus pens licensing deal for balstilimab and zalifrelimab in Greater China

Biotechnology
22 June 2020
agenusbig

US immuno-oncology (I-O) focussed biotech Agenus (Nasdaq: AGEN) saw its shares advance 6% pre-market today, following the announcement of an out-licensing deal, but lost the gains by mid-morning.

Agenus has entered into an agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals (SHE: 300558), a Chinese drugmaker focusing on the development of innovative oncology therapies, for an exclusive collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of balstilimab and zalifrelimab in Greater China, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Betta’s shares were also slightly lower, down 0.5% at 119.34 renminbi by close of trading, despite earlier hitting 122.20 renminbi.

Agenus' balstilimab (anti-PD-1) is advancing in trials planned for Biologic License Application (BLA) filing this year as a monotherapy and in combination with zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4) for the treatment of refractory or metastatic cervical cancer. Agenus has recently reported positive results suggesting robust and durable responses of balstilimab and zalifrelimab in patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic cervical cancer. The US Food and Drug Administration recently granted Fast Track designation for balstilimab alone and in combination with zalifrelimab in this indication.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
'So-so' data send Agenus stock tumbling
20 February 2020
Biotechnology
Merck & Co selects Agenus lead product candidate
10 June 2016
Biotechnology
Agenus acquires PhosImmune, gaining novel class of cancer neoantigens
24 December 2015
Biotechnology
InventisBio and Betta Pharma to co-develop novel NSCLC drug
29 December 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze