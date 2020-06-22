Agenus pens licensing deal for balstilimab and zalifrelimab in Greater China

US immuno-oncology (I-O) focussed biotech Agenus (Nasdaq: AGEN) saw its shares advance 6% pre-market today, following the announcement of an out-licensing deal, but lost the gains by mid-morning.

Agenus has entered into an agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals (SHE: 300558), a Chinese drugmaker focusing on the development of innovative oncology therapies, for an exclusive collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of balstilimab and zalifrelimab in Greater China, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Betta’s shares were also slightly lower, down 0.5% at 119.34 renminbi by close of trading, despite earlier hitting 122.20 renminbi.

Agenus' balstilimab (anti-PD-1) is advancing in trials planned for Biologic License Application (BLA) filing this year as a monotherapy and in combination with zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4) for the treatment of refractory or metastatic cervical cancer. Agenus has recently reported positive results suggesting robust and durable responses of balstilimab and zalifrelimab in patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic cervical cancer. The US Food and Drug Administration recently granted Fast Track designation for balstilimab alone and in combination with zalifrelimab in this indication.