Aimmune presents new data on OIT and AR101 for peanut allergy

Biotechnology
8 November 2019
US biopharma firm Aimmune Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AIMT), which is developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies, today revealed that the logistical needs for implementing oral immunotherapy (OIT) for food allergies, such as peanut allergy, into clinical practice is comparable to those for subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) for environmental allergies.

These data were presented at the American College of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Houston.

Additionally, the company  announced the results from a new analysis showing consistent efficacy and safety with AR101 (proposed trade name Palforzia) across the Phase III PALISADE and ARTEMIS trials, despite differing regions of study, entry criteria, therapeutic dosing periods and primary efficacy endpoints.

