Aimmune presents new data on OIT and AR101 for peanut allergy

US biopharma firm Aimmune Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AIMT), which is developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies, today revealed that the logistical needs for implementing oral immunotherapy (OIT) for food allergies, such as peanut allergy, into clinical practice is comparable to those for subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) for environmental allergies.
These data were presented at the American College of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Houston.
Additionally, the company announced the results from a new analysis showing consistent efficacy and safety with AR101 (proposed trade name Palforzia) across the Phase III PALISADE and ARTEMIS trials, despite differing regions of study, entry criteria, therapeutic dosing periods and primary efficacy endpoints.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze