Almirall up on long-term Ilumetri data

11 October 2019
Spanish dermatology specialist Almirall (ALM: MC) looked set to close up 4% on Friday following the publication of new data on its new psoriasis drug Ilumetri (tildrakizumab), aiding its efforts to commercialize the drug in Europe.

Results of two extension studies confirm the long-term safety of Ilumetri and show high and durable psoriasis area and severity index (PASI) and physician global assessment (PGA) response rates.

The extension study from reSURFACE 1 shows that over up to four years of treatment with Ilumetri 100mg, PASI and PGA response rates were high and durable.

