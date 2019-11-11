Almirall maintains upwards trajectory

Spanish drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) has sustained the growth with its most recent financial results that has characterized the company’s turnaround since 2017.
The dermatology firm has presented results for the year-to-date for 2019, ending at September 30, and total revenue is recorded at 683.2 million ($754 million), a 17% jump on the first nine months of 2018.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 58%, at 236.5 million euros, and Almirall confirmed its previous guidance for 2019 as a whole of low double-digit revenue growth and EBITDA of 300 to 310 million euros.
