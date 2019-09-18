Almirall names Teva exec as new CFO

Spanish dermatology specialist Almirall (ALM: MC) has announced that Mike McClellan will join the company as new chief financial officer (CFO) on November 11, 2019.

He will succeed David Nieto, who has decided to step down from his role as CFO. Mr Nieto will ensure a smooth transition with Mike over the next period.

Mr McClellan is currently group CFO and executive vice president at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) based in Tel Aviv, Israel.