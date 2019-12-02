The Digital Garden: Almirall's commitment to digital innovation

Sponsored content

In recent years, digital transformation has gone from being a promise to a reality, writes Francesca Domenech Wuttke (pictured above), Chief Digital Officer, Almirall.

Digital innovation is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and utilize healthcare. These changes are shaping the way physicians practice medicine and how patients receive care. As such, virtual consultations are increasingly important, with various solutions allowing patients to receive advice or voice their concerns via their mobile phone and devices. These efforts have also helped to personalize treatments, making it easier for doctors to receive real-time alerts with the relevant clinical data that help them to better manage and prevent any crises.