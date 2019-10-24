Saturday 23 November 2024

Ambrx in new NovoCodex collaboration

Biotechnology
24 October 2019
Privately-held US biotech Ambrx has announced a second collaboration with NovoCodex Biopharmaceuticals, a majority-owned company of Chinese group Zhejiang Medicine (SHA: 600216).

The companies will join forces to continue to develop Ambrx' internally-developed, site-specific antibody drug conjugate (ADC) ARX305, for the treatment of CD70 positive cancers.

"We continue to align ourselves with China's leading pharmaceutical companies"Under the terms of the agreement, NovoCodex is responsible for developing and commercializing ARX305 in China while Ambrx is responsible for doing so elsewhere.

