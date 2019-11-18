Novo Nordisk and Dicerna agree major RNAi deal

East Coast, USA-based drug developer Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DRNA) has inked an agreement with Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) to discover and develop novel therapies for liver-related cardio-metabolic diseases.

The firms will collaborate on more than 30 liver cell targets, leveraging Dicerna’s proprietary GalXC RNAi platform, with the goal of delivering multiple clinical candidates.

The partnership will target disorders such as chronic liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), type 2 diabetes, obesity, and rare diseases.