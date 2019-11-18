Novo Nordisk and Dicerna agree major RNAi deal

East Coast, USA-based drug developer Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DRNA) has inked an agreement with Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) to discover and develop novel therapies for liver-related cardio-metabolic diseases.
The firms will collaborate on more than 30 liver cell targets, leveraging Dicerna’s proprietary GalXC RNAi platform, with the goal of delivering multiple clinical candidates.
The partnership will target disorders such as chronic liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), type 2 diabetes, obesity, and rare diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze