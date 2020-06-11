Saturday 23 November 2024

Novo Nordisk expands in cardiovascular disease with buy of Corvidia

Biotechnology
11 June 2020
novo-nordisk-big-1

In its first full acquisition in the last couple of years, Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Corvidia Therapeutics, a privately held, clinical stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-renal diseases.

Corvidia’s lead candidate, ziltivekimab, a fully human monoclonal antibody directed against Interleukin-6 (IL-6), is being developed to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and inflammation.

Formed in 2016, Corvidia, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is an AstraZeneca spin-off that is focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for cardio-renal diseases. Sofinnova Partners was Corvidia’s sole seed financial investor in 2015 and it has remained the largest shareholder throughout the company’s evolution.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
June 2020 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
3 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Critical to prioritize cardiovascular disease as a key factor in the management of type 2 diabetes, study says
24 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk's 9-months sales and operating profit up 6%
30 October 2020
Biotechnology
Novo Nordisk to expand cardio pipeline with another M&A deal
25 March 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze