Novo Nordisk expands in cardiovascular disease with buy of Corvidia

In its first full acquisition in the last couple of years, Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Corvidia Therapeutics, a privately held, clinical stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-renal diseases.
Corvidia’s lead candidate, ziltivekimab, a fully human monoclonal antibody directed against Interleukin-6 (IL-6), is being developed to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and inflammation.
Formed in 2016, Corvidia, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is an AstraZeneca spin-off that is focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for cardio-renal diseases. Sofinnova Partners was Corvidia’s sole seed financial investor in 2015 and it has remained the largest shareholder throughout the company’s evolution.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze