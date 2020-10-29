Sunday 24 November 2024

Study shows major cost savings from direct oral anticoagulants

Pharmaceutical
29 October 2020
drugs_pills_tablets_big

Research from the University of Leeds, UK, highlights the cost-effectiveness of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) within the British healthcare system.

The academics looked at the cost of treating strokes in the years prior to the addition of DOACs to the UK’s schedule, and in the years after they were added to the recommended drugs list.

The analysis of stroke data showed that the cost of DOACs to the National Health Service (NHS) in England increased by £733 million ($950 million) from 2011 to 2017, but resulted in a substantial 11% reduction in stroke cases.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Critical to prioritize cardiovascular disease as a key factor in the management of type 2 diabetes, study says
24 September 2020
Biotechnology
Novo Nordisk expands in cardiovascular disease with buy of Corvidia
11 June 2020
Biotechnology
Cardiovascular indication added to Trulicity label in the USA
24 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Anticoagulation using a high heparin dose approach advantageous in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, says GlobalData
6 August 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze