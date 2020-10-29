Study shows major cost savings from direct oral anticoagulants

Research from the University of Leeds, UK, highlights the cost-effectiveness of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) within the British healthcare system.
The academics looked at the cost of treating strokes in the years prior to the addition of DOACs to the UK’s schedule, and in the years after they were added to the recommended drugs list.
The analysis of stroke data showed that the cost of DOACs to the National Health Service (NHS) in England increased by £733 million ($950 million) from 2011 to 2017, but resulted in a substantial 11% reduction in stroke cases.
