Critical to prioritize cardiovascular disease as a key factor in the management of type 2 diabetes, study says

24 September 2020
Danish diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has announced the results of the CAPTURE study.

The global non-interventional study seeks to uncover the prevalence of cardiovascular disease and risk and its management in people living with type 2 diabetes.

It is also the first study of its kind and involves nearly 10,000 participants from 13 countries across five continents. Results show that one in three people with type 2 diabetes have established cardiovascular disease, and nine in 10 of these had atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

