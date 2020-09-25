BRIEF—Novo Nordisk inks distribution deal for Norditropin in China

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk has signed up the major Chinese supplier CR Sanjiu to sell its growth hormone therapy Norditropin (somatropin) Nordilet injection in mainland China.

The product’s new drug application (NDA) received approval in China back in 2008, but was not launched in the country until 2018.

In June this year, it gained approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to treat the rare disease Noonan syndrome.

Sanjiu is a subsidiary of the state-owned CR Pharmaceutical.

Norditropin is the only imported liquid injection in China, but it faces strong competition from a local player GenSci, which has been selling the same growth hormone in three varieties - powder injection, liquid injection and long-acting liquid injection.