Sunday 24 November 2024

Amgen 2nd-qtr tops analysts' expectations

Biotechnology
31 July 2013

Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech firm, late yesterday (July 30) posted second-quarter 2013 financial results, showing that revenue for the quarter rose 5% to $4.68 billion, beating analysts' average estimates of $4.49 billion, according to FactSet.

9% product sales growth to $4.595 for the quarter was driven by Enbrel (etanercept), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Xgeva (denosumab) and Prolia (denosumab). Product sales included a positive adjustment of $185 million to previous estimates for managed Medicaid rebates based on recent claims experience. Other revenues were lower by $193 million as a result of a payment from Takeda recognized in the second quarter of 2012.

Excluding special items, Amgen’s earnings per share were $1.89, up 3%, topping analysts' average forecasts of $1.74 per share. Many analysts had tempered their second-quarter forecasts after being caught off guard by a weaker-than-expected first quarter, commented Reuters. The company posted a net profit of $1.26 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared with a profit of $1.26 billion, $1.61 per share, a year ago.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze