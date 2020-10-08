Sunday 24 November 2024

Amgen and partners suffer on omecamtiv mecarbil heart failure results

Biotechnology
8 October 2020
US biotech companies Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and Cytokinetics (Nasdaq: CYTK), along with independent French drugmaker Servier, have announced top-line results from GALACTIC-HF, a Phase III trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection, fraction (HFrEF).

The results of GALACTIC-HF show that treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil achieved the primary composite efficacy endpoint and demonstrated a statistically-significant effect to reduce cardiovascular (CV) death or heart failure events compared to placebo in patients treated with standard of care.

However, no reduction in the secondary endpoint of CV death was observed, a likely cause of investor disappointment in the results.

