Amgen files for US approval of cholesterol drug evolocumab

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world's leading independent biotech firm, has filed a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for evolocumab seeking approval for the treatment of high cholesterol.

Evolocumab is an investigational fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9), a protein that reduces the liver's ability to remove low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or "bad" cholesterol, from the blood.

First PCSK9 inhibitor to seek regulatory approval