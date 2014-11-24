Amgen halts all its trials of rilotumumab in advanced gastric cancer

USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), the world’s largest independent biotech firm, has terminated all company-sponsored clinical studies of rilotumumab in advanced gastric cancer, including the Phase III RILOMET-1 and RILOMET-2 studies.
Despite the disappointing news, Amgen’s shares still managed a 1.3% rise to $164.92 in mid-morning trading, perhaps a reflection of a small market potential. The monoclonal antibody market in gastric cancer has been forecast to grow from $256 million in 2012 to $501 million by 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% (The Pharma Letter September 15).
Decision based on safety concerns
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze