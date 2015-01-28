Amgen’s 4th-qtr 2014 earnings and sales beat expectations

US biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) reported financial results after markets closed yesterday, revealing that fourth-quarter 2014 revenues had increased 6% to $5.33 billion beating analysts’ consensus forecasts of $5.2 billion.
Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit was $1.67 billion, or $2.16 per share, up 19% and well exceeding the average projections of analysts surveyed by FactSet of $2.05. Net income was $1.29 billion, or $1.68 a share, up 27% on the like 2013 quarter, helped by a $109 million R&D tax credit that was booked in the three-month period. Amgen shares, which have gained 34% in the last 12 months, edged up 0.2% to $158.89 in after-hours trading yesterday.
For the full year, total revenues increased 7% to $20.06 billion, with 6% product sales growth driven by strong performance across the portfolio. Adjusted operating income grew 22% to $8.48 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew 14%% to $8.70, driven by higher operating income offset partially by a higher tax rate in 2014.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze