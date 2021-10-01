Saturday 8 November 2025

Amgen's Otezla wins patent battle, but a marketing war may await

Biotechnology
1 October 2021
The recent ruling in favor of upholding Amgen’s patents for its phosphodiesterase inhibitor Otezla (apremilast) until its patent expiry in 2028 is an important safeguard for US biotech giant Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN).

According to GlobalData, this will allow the company to protect the last seven years of Otezla’s sales. The data and analytics company notes that, despite Otezla’s assured legal protection from generic competition, the drug will continue to face strong commercial pressure in the remaining years of its life cycle as new oral agents for moderate plaque psoriasis (PsO) patients begin to enter the market.

“Strong incentive to protect Otezla”

