Amgen to collaborate with University of Texas on BiTE technology

US biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) is to collaborate with the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas on Amgen’s T bispecific T cell engager antibody constructs (BiTE).
BiTE is an immunotherapy that serves as a bridge between T cells and cancer cells. The research will identify targets for this therapy in myelodysplasic syndrome, which primarily affects older adults and can cause severe anemia and potentially lead to developing acute myelogenous leukemia.
The collaboration will allow Amgen and MD Anderson to enter into a research partnership that aims to take new drug development through the full process. The agreement provides for joint development of new agents under pre-determined terms. Amgen retains all commercial rights, while MD Anderson is eligible to receive milestones and royalties upon successful achievement of specified objectives.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze