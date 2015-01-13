Amgen to collaborate with University of Texas on BiTE technology

US biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) is to collaborate with the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas on Amgen’s T bispecific T cell engager antibody constructs (BiTE).

BiTE is an immunotherapy that serves as a bridge between T cells and cancer cells. The research will identify targets for this therapy in myelodysplasic syndrome, which primarily affects older adults and can cause severe anemia and potentially lead to developing acute myelogenous leukemia.

The collaboration will allow Amgen and MD Anderson to enter into a research partnership that aims to take new drug development through the full process. The agreement provides for joint development of new agents under pre-determined terms. Amgen retains all commercial rights, while MD Anderson is eligible to receive milestones and royalties upon successful achievement of specified objectives.