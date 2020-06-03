Another win for Kymab in bellwether patent dispute

US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) has failed to invalidate a fifth Kymab patent, covering genetically-modified mice used to produce human antibody therapeutics.

A September 2019 application at the US Patent Office’s appeal board failed to overturn four other patents held by the firm, part of a series covering this technology.

The Patent Trial & Appeal Board (PTAB) noted that the firm “has not demonstrated that the examiner materially erred in considering the prior art and arguments,” and Regeneron has not requested a re-hearing.