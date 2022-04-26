Apertura Gene Therapy launches with $67 million Series A financing

US biotech Apertura Gene Therapy today announced that it has launched with a Series A financing of up to $67 million from Deerfield Management Company to develop genetic medicines using platform technologies that address key limitations of genetic medicine delivery and expression.

Deerfield Management has also committed additional operational support to further strengthen the company’s ability to advance gene therapy discoveries.

Apertura is founded on a pair of platform technologies developed in the labs of Ben Deverman, senior director of Vector Engineering and Institute Scientist at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and Michael Greenberg, the Nathan Marsh Pusey Professor of Neurobiology and chairman of the Department of Neurobiology at Harvard Medical School (HMS). The company’s platform leverages machine learning and high-throughput assays to engineer novel capsids, gene regulatory elements, such as promoters and enhancers, and payloads to simultaneously enhance multiple functions of gene therapies for greater translational potential.