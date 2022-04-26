Sunday 24 November 2024

UK tops Europe's oncology start-up and VC ecosystem, says GlobalData

Biotechnology
26 April 2022
uk_london_large

Data and analytics company GlobalData has found that the UK has a thriving oncology-focused start-up and venture capital (VC) scene compared to its European neighbors.

This has included producing successful healthtech players such as BenevolentAI and Exscientia (Nasdaq: EXAI), both of which have achieved unicorn status by being valued at $1 billion or more.

According to GlobalData, the volume of oncology VC deals in the UK over the last five years has towered over other members of the five European major markets (5EU MM), indicating a far larger number of star-up companies and a thriving oncology-focused VC scene in the UK.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BioXcel forms oncology subsidiary to free up neuroscience focus
20 April 2022
Biotechnology
Neuro-immunology research on the up and up, finds GlobalData
17 May 2022
Biotechnology
Ellipses pays for global rights to SunRock compound
25 May 2022
Biotechnology
Pheon Therapeutics bags $120 million financing to fund ADC pipeline
21 May 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze