Aptose Biosciences and CrystalGenomics ink deal for non-covalent BTK/FLT3/AURK inhibitor

Canada’s Aptose Biosciences (TSX: APS) and South Korean biotech firm CrystalGenomics (Kosdaq: 083790) have entered an exclusive global option and license agreement focused on the development of CG026806 (CG’806), a first-in-class, highly potent, non-covalent small molecule inhibitor of the Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) and the Aurora kinases (AURK).

Further to enacting the agreement, Aptose expects to undertake Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies immediately and, if it exercises its option under the agreement, to initiate a Phase I clinical trial by mid 2017.

Deal worth up to $303 million