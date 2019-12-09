Saturday 23 November 2024

ASH 2019: J&J steals a march on anti-BCMA rivals

Biotechnology
9 December 2019
At this year’s annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has impressed with the first clinical data from its anti-BCMA CAR-T program, as rival candidates jostle for the lead in this area of innovation.

J&J presented data from the Phase Ib/II CARTITUDE-1 study of JNJ-4528 in people with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The heavily pre-treated patients in the test showed early and deep responses, with 100% showing a response at a median follow-up of six months. The overall response rate (ORR) included 69% of patients achieving a complete response (CR) or better.

