Teneobio and Kite enter into collaboration targeting BCMA

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) company Kite has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Teneobio, gaining exclusive rights to certain anti-BCMA antibodies under development.

One such candidate is in Phase I testing as a CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, at the National Cancer Institute, USA.

The firms will also collaborate on the discovery of antibodies directed to four additional targets, using Teneobio’s proprietary Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAb) platform, for use in CAR-T cell therapies for multiple myeloma and other cancers.