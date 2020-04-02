Teneobio and Kite enter into collaboration targeting BCMA

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) company Kite has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Teneobio, gaining exclusive rights to certain anti-BCMA antibodies under development.
One such candidate is in Phase I testing as a CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, at the National Cancer Institute, USA.
The firms will also collaborate on the discovery of antibodies directed to four additional targets, using Teneobio’s proprietary Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAb) platform, for use in CAR-T cell therapies for multiple myeloma and other cancers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze