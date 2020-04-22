Interest builds in next-generation cancer immunotherapies

A new collaboration in immuno-oncology will see Kite, a subsidiary of California’s Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), join forces with Melbourne-based oNKo-innate.

The three-year research collaboration will seek to discover and develop next-generation drug and engineered cell therapies focused on natural killer (NK) cells.

Interest in NK cells follows on from the enormous success of checkpoint inhibitors such as Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and CAR-T cell therapies such as Kite’s Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel).