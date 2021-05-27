In multiple myeloma, more competition is on the way

The US Food and Drug Administration will consider a submission for novel cancer therapy ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) under the agency’s Priority Review scheme, with a decision expected by November 29.

The BCMA-directed CAR-T cell therapy, developed by Legend Biotech (Nasdaq: LEGN), is being investigated as a treatment for multiple myeloma as a later line option.

Backed by data from the Phase Ib/II CARTITUDE-1 study, the therapy has already been submitted for marketing authorization with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).