ASH 2020: TG presents data on monotherapy and combination

US biopharma TG Therapeutics (Nasdaq: TGTX) has announced two data sets at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
Data from the UNITY-CLL Phase III trial evaluating the investigational combination of umbralisib and ublituximab (U2) in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) showed significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) over obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil as well as overall response rate in patients with CLL, with consistent PFS improvement across treatment naïve CLL and relapsed/refractory CLL.
Results were also presented from the UNITY-NHL Phase IIb trial evaluating single agent umbralisib in patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and follicular lymphoma (FL).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze