Wednesday 19 November 2025

Australia kick-starts mRNA vaccine research with Phase I trial

Biotechnology
23 July 2021
australia_big-1

The Australian government in the state of Victoria has announced that a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate will enter clinical testing in October, with preliminary results expected in the first half of 2022.

A special agency, mRNA Victoria, has been charged with building up mRNA manufacturing and research capability in the state.

Victoria is widely known as the home of Australia's biotech community, including leading mRNA researchers and advanced manufacturing.

While stringent lockdown measures have largely prevented the spread of the coronavirus, recent outbreaks have heightened concerns over the country’s relatively low vaccination levels.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Australia mulls changes to drug approval process
25 November 2021
Generics
TGA removes prescribing restrictions on ivermectin
10 May 2023
Biotechnology
Australian approval for Vertex' Trikafta
25 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Australian government identifies medical manufacturing priorities
1 October 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
Generics
Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Merck’s Winrevair hits Phase II proof-of-concept goal
19 November 2025
EC approves Roche’s Lunsumio
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze