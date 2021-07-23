Australia kick-starts mRNA vaccine research with Phase I trial

The Australian government in the state of Victoria has announced that a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate will enter clinical testing in October, with preliminary results expected in the first half of 2022.

A special agency, mRNA Victoria, has been charged with building up mRNA manufacturing and research capability in the state.



Victoria is widely known as the home of Australia's biotech community, including leading mRNA researchers and advanced manufacturing.

While stringent lockdown measures have largely prevented the spread of the coronavirus, recent outbreaks have heightened concerns over the country’s relatively low vaccination levels.