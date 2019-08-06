Saturday 23 November 2024

Basilea jumps on positive Ph III for antibiotic ceftobiprole

Biotechnology
6 August 2019
basilea_large

Basilea Pharmaceutica (SIX: BSLN) today announced positive top-line results for the Phase III TARGET study, evaluating ceftobiprole in the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), with the news sending the Swiss biotech firm’s shares up 8.78% to 37.92 Swiss francs by early afternoon trading.

Ceftobiprole met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority within the pre-specified margin of 10%: 91.3% of patients achieved an early clinical response versus 88.1% in the comparator arm. The drug also met the two secondary endpoints of clinical success at the test-of-cure (TOC) visit 15 to 22 days after randomization in both the intent-to-treat (ITT) population (90.1% versus 89.0%) and the clinically evaluable (CE) group (97.9% versus 95.2%).

Dr Marc Engelhardt, chief medical officer, stated: "The successful completion and positive results of our Phase III study in skin infections marks the achievement of a significant milestone towards a filing of ceftobiprole in the US. The second study, in Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections, is well on track and is expected to deliver top-line results in the second half of 2021. In both indications, ceftobiprole addresses unmet medical needs through its broad-spectrum rapid bactericidal activity, with the ability to cover both Gram-positive and Gram-negative pathogens and with the well-established safety profile of a cephalosporin."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Basilea set to get $226 million from expanded Cresemba deal
1 December 2017
Biotechnology
New heart risks associated with fluoroquinolone antibiotics
19 September 2019
Biotechnology
Basilea buys rights to cancer candidate from ArQule
18 April 2018
Biotechnology
Basilea reports progress implementation of strategy to focus on anti-infectives
28 June 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze