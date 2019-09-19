Saturday 23 November 2024

New heart risks associated with fluoroquinolone antibiotics

19 September 2019
New research examining the impact of antibiotics suggests that fluoroquinolones could create an elevated risk of developing aortic and mitral regurgitation, serious heart problems.

Published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the  study compared 12,505 cases of valvular regurgitation with 125,020 control participants, using the US Food and Drug Administration’s adverse reporting system database and a large private insurance health claims database.

People using fluoroquinolones such as ciprofloxacin had a 2.4 times greater risk of developing the conditions, compared with those using amoxicillin or azithromycin.

