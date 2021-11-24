Wednesday 19 November 2025

BeiGene bags EC approval for Brukinsa to treat WM

Biotechnology
24 November 2021
beigenebig

The European Commission (EC) has approved Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) who have received at least one prior therapy or for the first-line treatment of patients unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy, says Chinese biotech BeiGene (HKEX), which developed the drug.

The approval is applicable to all 27 European Union (EU) member states, plus Iceland and Norway. BeiGene says it is working to make this new treatment option available to WM patients in the EU as quickly as possible.

The European approval of Brukinsa adds to those in the USA, China, Brazil and Canada. The drug, which is also cleared for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in some markets, brought in total sales of $41.7 million in 2020, its first full year on the market, while third-quarter 2021 revenues came in at $65.8 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BeiGene gains second approval in China of Blincyto in ALL
6 May 2022
Biotechnology
FDA green light for Brukinsa for Waldenström's macroglobulinemia
2 September 2021
Biotechnology
BeiGene's Brukinsa now gets approval on domestic market
3 June 2020
Biotechnology
BeiGene's Brukinsa approved for FL in Canada
8 February 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze