BioAlliance’s Sitavig debuts in USA; new patent granted

French drug developer BioAlliance Pharma (Euronext Paris: BIO) says that its US partner Innocutis Holdings has launched Sitavig (acyclovir Lauriad) in the USA and announced the granting of a new US Sitavig patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

A few weeks after the execution of a licensing agreement between the two companies, Innocutis has begun the promotion of Sitavig in the USA for the treatment of labial herpes to dermatologists and top tier general practitioners.

Herpes labialis is an extremely widespread condition. Between 20% and 40% of the adult population suffer from recurrent cold sores, namely from 60 to 120 million people in the USA, representing a market potential from $400 million to $500 million.