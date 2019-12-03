Biocon names CFO Siddharth Mittal its new CEO

India's Biocon (BSE:532523), Asia's premier biotechnology company, has named Siddharth Mittal (pictured above) as its new chief executive and joint managing director.

Mr Mittal, who has been Biocon’s chief financial officer since August 2014, is taking over from Arun Chandavarkar, who retired at the end of November after 29 years with the company.

'Deep financial insights'