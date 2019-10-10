Saturday 23 November 2024

Biocon and Evotec partner on early-stage biosimilar

Biosimilars
10 October 2019
evotec-large

Biocon Biologics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of India’s Biocon (BSE:532523), and Just - Evotec Biologics, which is wholly-owned by Germany’s Evotec (EVT: Xetra), have entered into a strategic licensing agreement for an early-stage, pre-clinical biosimilar asset.

Biocon Biologics will take this biosimilar asset through end-to-end development, investigational New Drug (IND) filing, manufacturing and commercialization post-regulatory approval, under its own label in global markets. Biocon Biologics aims to address the needs of a large patient pool through this differentiated therapy. Through this in-licensing deal, Biocon Biologics has expanded its current therapeutic basket of biosimilars going beyond diabetes, oncology and immunology.

Just - Evotec Biologics has a unique platform with deep experience in the fields of protein, process and manufacturing sciences, which it has leveraged to develop this complex molecule. Just - Evotec Biologics has received an undisclosed license fee from Biocon Biologics and will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

Just last month, Evotec announced a strategic, multi-year drug discovery collaboration with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), which could earn the German company in excess of $170 million.

