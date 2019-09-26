Biocon promises insulin at less than $0.10 per day in poorer countries

The founder and chairwoman of India’s biggest biopharma company has made a pledge to offer recombinant human insulin for less than $0.10 per day in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Biocon’s (NSE: BIOCON) Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw made the announcement on Wednesday at a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) side meeting on innovation and universal health access convened by UNAIDS Health Innovation Exchange.

Call to insulin delivery manufacturers