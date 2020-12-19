Biogen agrees $22 million settlement to resolve alleged False Claims Act liability

US biotech major Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has agreed to pay $22 million to resolve claims that it violated the False Claims Act by illegally using charitable foundations as a conduit to pay the co-pays of Medicare patients taking Biogen’s multiple sclerosis drugs, Avonex (interferon beta 1a) and Tysabri (natalizumab), according to the US Justice Department.
While denying wrongdoing, Biogen said it believed its conduct was appropriate but entered into the deal to put the investigation behind it.
When a Medicare beneficiary obtains a prescription drug covered by Medicare, the beneficiary may be required to make a partial payment, which may take the form of a co-payment, coinsurance, or a deductible (collectively “co-pays”). Congress included co-pay requirements in the Medicare program, in part, to serve as a check on health care costs, including the prices that pharmaceutical manufacturers can demand for their drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze